USACE North Atlantic Division welcomes new commander

Photo By Daniel Marciniak | Col. Jesse T. Curry (right), the incoming commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division takes hold of the NAD guidon from USACE Commanding General and Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr. (center). Curry became the 60th commander and division engineer during a change of command ceremony July 25 at the division's headquarters on Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York. He assumed leadership from Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd (pictured left), who commanded the unit since June 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marciniak)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Col. Jesse T. Curry became the 60th commander and division engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division during a change of command ceremony today at the division’s headquarters on Fort Hamilton. He assumed leadership from Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, who commanded the unit since June 2022.



Curry most recently served at the Pentagon on the Army Staff as the director of the Office of the Chief of Engineers and as the chief’s executive officer.



“I’m ready to spend every day giving my all to deliver positive differences both great and small as a part of this amazing NAD team,” said Curry. “I’m humbled and thankful for this calling to serve and for the trust being given to me to do my best and serve well.”



From 2021 to 2024, Curry served as the commander and district engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, where he was responsible for maintaining inland navigation through 20 locks and dams, flood risk mitigation, environmental protection and restoration, natural disaster emergency response, and other civil works missions across 78,000 square miles of the upper Mississippi River Valley. During his time in command, he also served as a part of the Corps of Engineers’ response to the devastating effects of the Maui Wildfires.



USACE Commanding General and Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr. presided over the ceremony at Fort Hamilton’s Bluff Park, passing responsibility of division command from Lloyd to Curry.



“No matter the next challenge, I know the NAD team stands ready to support [COL Curry],” Graham said. “Ready to continue delivering critical program in support of our warfighters and our public. Ready to respond in disasters, providing critical engineering to assist our communities in their greatest time of need.”



As the North Atlantic Division commander, Curry will oversee an annual program of nearly $6 billion to plan, design and construct projects to support the military, protect America’s water resources, mitigate risk from disasters, and restore and enhance the environment throughout 13 states in the Northeast as well as Washington, D.C, and Europe and Africa. The division is comprised of a regional team of more than 3,700 professionals and a mission set that includes a $1.2 billion Civil Works program, the largest Military Construction and International, Interagency and Environmental programs executed within USACE in Fiscal Year 2024, and world-class support teams including Contracting, Small Business, Real Estate, and other essential enablers.



“As I depart New York City, there’s much I’ll remember,” said Lloyd. “The unique opportunity to serve the nation from this great city; we’re going to miss our friends that we’ve made here … most of all I’ll miss my NAD family.”



Lloyd has been reassigned to the USACE South Pacific District, where he will serve as the commanding general and division engineer.



The North Atlantic Division is one of nine regions providing engineering and construction services to the nation. It is the Corps’ headquarters for the Northeastern United States, Europe, and Africa, with offices in Concord, Mass., New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk, Va., and Wiesbaden, Germany.