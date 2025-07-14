Play ball: Military youth participate in Minnesota Twins baseball clinic

Sixty-one military youth aged 6 through 12 learned hitting, catching, batting, and fielding skills at a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, Minnesota on July 13.



Army Master Sgt. Chad W. Minette, assigned to the 134th Brigade Support Battalion, and his two children, Wyatt and Ellie, enjoyed the two-hour clinic and appreciated those who organized it.



“Both of my kids thought it was cool to have coaches from the Minnesota Twins come out and teach them,” Minette said. “My daughter received the Rubber Ducky Award and a Twins wrist band for her efforts on the field. She thought that was pretty special. It was great having them, and hopefully this can become a yearly event. Thanks for all you do.”



Donny Geng, longtime baseball coach and Twins baseball clinician, described his experience instructing at the clinic as “one of the most memorable of 30 years and more than 100,000 miles logged with Minnesota Twins.”



Geng, whose father was a World War II veteran, added that veterans have a special place in his heart. Besides teaching baseball skills, he also talked to the kids about kindness, working hard, respect, and character.



The Minnesota Twins, in partnership with the Minnesota National Guard Child & Youth Program, USO, and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, hosted the baseball clinic. The USO, Upwards, and Child & Youth Program also provided resources and snacks for the participants and their families. The Minnesota Twins is a recognized Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization.

