89th Airlift Wing welcomes new leadership

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher M. Robinson assumed command of the 89th Airlift Wing during a change of command ceremony, July 24, 2025.



Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony honoring the legacy and accomplishments of outgoing commander Col. Angela F. Ochoa while celebrating a new era of leadership under Robinson.



“…Your leadership has undoubtedly enhanced the 89th’s operational readiness and effectiveness.,” Bolton said. “The positive impact you have had on the morale, professionalism, and capabilities of the SAM Foxes is immeasurable.”



As commander of the 89 AW, Robinson now leads more than 1,400 personnel and is responsible for worldwide special air mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications support for the President, Vice President, cabinet members, combatant commanders, and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force Chief of Staff and Air Mobility Command.



Robinson expressed his gratitude for being a part of the SAM Fox team and having the opportunity to lead such a distinguished team.



“To the men and women of the 89th Airlift Wing, I am extremely excited to be here,” Robinson said. “I want to make sure you have the training, education, and the resources to be better, faster, stronger, and smarter than I ever was.”



The ceremony also included a change of responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Noah B. Bliss to Chief Master Sgt. Tai M. Gordon, who previously served as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 552d Training Group at Tinker Air Force Base. Oklahoma.



As the command chief, Gordon is the senior enlisted leader who advises the commander on all enlisted force matters and on issues regarding the welfare, readiness, utilization, morale and quality of life for personnel across the installation.

Date Taken: 07.24.2025 Date Posted: 07.25.2025 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US