ASC-ARE welcomes new leadership in RIA ceremony

Photo By Jon Connor | Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element received new leadership in a dual change...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element received new leadership in a dual change of leadership ceremony on July 12 near historic Quarters One, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. From left, incoming commander, Col. William Blume; Brig. Gen. Rachel Humphrey, deputy commanding general, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, who was the presiding officer; and incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. William Schultz. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element held a dual ceremony July 12 to welcome its new leadership team and say farewell to its outgoing command team.



Col. William Blume Jr. assumed command from Col. Roderick Page in a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Rachel Humphrey, deputy commanding general, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Likewise, Command Sgt. Maj. William Schultz assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Amy Alcazar.



The joint change of command and change of responsibility serves as a visual representation of the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the organization.



The ASC-ARE provides trained and ready Soldiers in support of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s global mission. It integrates with ASC’s Army Field Support Brigades to conduct operational staff support in the areas of intelligence, readiness analysis, current and future operations, and integrated logistics support. ASC-ARE and ASC are headquartered here at RIA.



ASC provides logistics and sustainment support to Soldiers worldwide, both at home station and in operational environments. The command oversees Army Prepositioned Stocks, synchronizes materiel support, and integrates sustainment operations, such as divestiture, to enhance combat power and ensure unit readiness.



The ASC-ARE, an Army Reserve brigade, falls under the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, which is a subordinate command of the 377th TSC.



Blume was the Army coordination officer for Support Operations (Troop Program Units) with the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Indianapolis, Indiana, since December 2023.



He received his commission from the U.S. Military Academy with a major in computer science in 1990. Over the course of his Army Reserve career, he has held a wide range of leadership and operational roles at the battalion, group, and command levels – including key assignments in support operation and materiel readiness.



Schultz’s previous assignment was the command sergeant major of the 643rd Regional Support Group, Columbus, Ohio.



He enlisted in the Army in 1990 as a military police officer and possesses a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Schultz has overseas experience having served in Kuwait, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kosovo, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Alcazar is retiring later this year from uniformed service after joining in 1991, totaling eight active-duty years and the rest Reserve service. She is also retiring from her Civilian position as a staff operations and training specialist with the 416th Theater Engineer Command, G-3 (Operations), in Darien, Illinois.



Likewise, Page will now be assigned to the ARSC as he prepares for his Reserve retirement. In the civilian sector, he is employed as a senior operations analyst at Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia.



Humphrey said the past two years have been busy for the unit with five nine-month deployments totaling 70 Reserve Soldiers.

Blume, who also has active-duty service, said he was grateful to lead this unit.



“I am absolutely thrilled to be here and work with you in support of Army Sustainment Command missions worldwide,” he said.



And to the Soldiers in the unit, Schultz said he will ensure good order and discipline. “I will uphold that every single day,” he said.