Mission-Ready: Seabee Transforms Facilities Operations at CLDJ

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2025) - Builder 1st Class Amy L. Wise, a native of Temecula, California, has served in the Navy for seven years and is currently deployed to the Public Works Department at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), continuing her family’s legacy of service.



As an active-duty service member with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest, Wise pursued a unique deployment opportunity to advance her career and gain new challenges and experiences.



At CLDJ, Wise has demonstrated professionalism and leadership as a facilities management specialist. She maintains public works relationships, supports tenants, oversees custodial operations, mentors junior sailors, and upholds naval service traditions. She also coordinates 80 projects valued at $76 million.



“This is definitely a great learning experience,” said Wise. “I've been given a lot of opportunities since being here that I don't regret.”



In addition to overseeing her department, Wise manages three command collateral duties: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate, Installation Training Team member and Command Resiliency Team representative.



“I like providing support to the command and maintaining constant communication to resolve any issues that I can effectively,” said Wise. “I like to pride myself on having the answers and knowledge for future reference.”



Through various challenges, collaborative efforts and leadership roles, Wise has developed critical skills and a strong sense of purpose, demonstrating personal resilience and contributing to the preparation of mission-ready personnel.



"Before my deployment, I felt apprehensive about taking on such a significant role; however, my experiences here have greatly enhanced my confidence in my capabilities,” said Wise. “I believe that CLDJ has adequately prepared me for future responsibilities."



Recognized for her efforts at CLDJ and her parent command, Wise was selected as the senior enlisted leader for the Public Works self-help shop at NAVFAC. She will oversee the decommissioning of the operation, involving approximately 15 sailors.



“At the end of the day, I think that someone’s work ethic defines who they are,” added Wise. “I like to think that mine reflects the best part of who I am.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets, and 36 local tenant commands.

