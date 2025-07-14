Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GEN Brunson Welcome Message to Minister Ahn Gyu-back

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2025

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    A sincere welcome to the new ROK Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back. The ROK-US Alliance is a cornerstone of regional stability, adapting to meet 21st century challenges while honoring our shared commitment to democracy, security, and prosperity. I look forward to strengthening our partnership, enhancing deterrence, and ensuring peace and security on the Peninsula and beyond. We go together! Katchi Kapshida!

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 03:00
    Location: KR
