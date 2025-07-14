GEN Brunson Welcome Message to Minister Ahn Gyu-back

A sincere welcome to the new ROK Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back. The ROK-US Alliance is a cornerstone of regional stability, adapting to meet 21st century challenges while honoring our shared commitment to democracy, security, and prosperity. I look forward to strengthening our partnership, enhancing deterrence, and ensuring peace and security on the Peninsula and beyond. We go together! Katchi Kapshida!

