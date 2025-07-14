Shore Boss Thanks Heroes, Highlights Navy's Commitment to Wounded Warriors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (July 24, 2025) – Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), today reaffirmed the Navy's unwavering commitment to the well-being and recovery of its wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen during his visit to Colorado Springs, Colo., for the 2025 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games.



Throughout his visit, Gray met with Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) athletes, trainers, and coaches to speak with them and observe firsthand their unbreakable spirit, limitless potential to persevere, and the impact of adaptive sports and comprehensive non-medical care on recovery and reintegration of warfighters.



"Programs like Navy Wounded Warrior are not just about recovery; they are about fostering resilience, building community, and ensuring that our service members can navigate to a new normal with dignity and strength,” said Gray. "Our quality of service programs are foundational to readiness and are critical components of the support we provide to our Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, veterans, and their families. Taking care of people makes us a stronger, more lethal Navy and we must continue to support."



Gray further emphasized that the Navy's commitment extends beyond the battlefield and fleet, ensuring that those who have sacrificed for their nation receive the highest standard of care and support.



"Our business is the Fleet, Fighter, and Family," he stated. "We owe it to our Sailors and their families to support their quality of service, fulfilling our promise that no Sailor sails alone."



In this year’s DoD Warrior Games, the Navy has 28 athletes competing in this annual adaptive-sports competition. The adaptive sports featured in the DoD Warrior Games are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care programs and highlight the value of service specific efforts, like NWW. Modified equipment and additional classification systems allow each athlete to compete, regardless of their injury or illness. These adaptive sports are critical means of rehabilitation and recovery for service members and veterans that are wounded, ill, and injured.



NWW navigates Sailors and Coast Guardsmen to a new normal in the aftermath of a serious wound, illness, or injury. It is the Navy's sole organization for coordinating non-medical care, providing individually tailored assistance designed to optimize their success. Adaptive sports are only one way NWW seeks to improve physical and mental wellness, foster camaraderie, and encourage goal setting.



The Vice Admiral's engagement highlights the Navy's dedication and drives to increase quality of service programs, readiness, and lethality.



The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. The Warrior Games was established in 2010 and represents, and is symbolic of, the men and women of the Armed Forces and the support our country has for them and their families. It focuses on celebrating the resiliency, athleticism, and camaraderie of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2025 Date Posted: 07.24.2025 23:47 Story ID: 543799 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shore Boss Thanks Heroes, Highlights Navy's Commitment to Wounded Warriors, by CPO Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.