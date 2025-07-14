Air National Guard Demonstrates Critical Indo-Pacific Capabilities During Talisman Sabre 25

BRISBANE, Queensland – Talisman Sabre 25, Australia’s premier military exercise, underscored the U.S. Air National Guard's vital role in projecting airpower and enhancing security cooperation within the Indo-Pacific region. Airmen from Hawaii, California, Guam, Idaho, and Wisconsin Air National Guard participated, contributing significantly to the exercise's success and demonstrating the ANG's ability to rapidly deploy forces and capabilities to this critical area of operations.



Over 200 ANG Airmen achieved key air objectives during the month-long exercise. U.S. Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith, 13th Air Expeditionary Task Force commander, and U.S. Brig. Gen. Kristof Sills, 154th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, commanded the ANG forces, highlighting the Air Guard's ability to provide command and control expertise in a complex, multinational environment.



"Talisman Sabre tested our ability to project air power across significant distances, a capability that is paramount in the Indo-Pacific," Smith said. "The training, equipping, and integrating of Air National Guard personnel demonstrated the strategic value the Guard brings to the combined, joint force, and our allies in the region. By necessity, innovation and resiliency were required to overcome force-flow and logistical challenges. Our commitment to agility and our focus on execution under a ‘mission command’ philosophy makes us a fiscally responsible and reliable force, capable of responding quickly to rapidly evolving security challenges."



Air National Guard personnel operated across the Australian continent, collaborating with Australia and 17 other allied and partner nations during TS25. The 154th Wing, Hawaii ANG, deployed more than 200 Airmen, F-22 Raptors, KC-135 Stratotankers, and C-17 Globemaster IIIs in support of the exercise. These assets are critical for maintaining air superiority, providing aerial refueling, and ensuring rapid mobility within the Indo-Pacific theater.



"The scale and complexity of Talisman Sabre 25 provided valuable training for our Airmen to coordinate and deliver Air Force capabilities in a complex theater, directly enhancing our ability to operate effectively in the Indo-Pacific," said Chief Master Sgt. Kurt Uchimura, 154th AEW command chief. "Integration into Talisman Sabre 25 allowed Airmen to enhance their capabilities in broader joint and combined operations, and facilitated valuable multinational collaboration, strengthening partnerships that are essential for regional stability."



During Talisman Sabre 25, ANG leadership and personnel operated across a dispersed geographical area under a robust command and control structure. The ANG’s logistical and operational capabilities were demonstrated by the deployment and sustainment of over 25 combat, mobility, global strike, and refueling aircraft, showcasing the capacity to support sustained operations in the Indo-Pacific.



The ANG's ability to deploy in small, flexible teams is a key strength, contributing to effectiveness and cost-efficiency. As a reserve component, the ANG is experienced in integrating seamlessly with active duty, joint, and coalition forces, making it a critical asset for the U.S. Air Force in maintaining a strong presence for responding to contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region.



Talisman Sabre 25 served as a valuable demonstration of the ANG's readiness, capabilities, and strategic importance in supporting national security objectives and reinforcing partnerships within the Indo-Pacific region.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2025 Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:10 Story ID: 543793 Location: QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard Demonstrates Critical Indo-Pacific Capabilities During Talisman Sabre 25, by Maj. Eve Derfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.