Citadel Pacific 2025 Elevates Readiness, Resilience within Region Japan

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN – July 25, 2025 – Navy Region Japan will participate in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2025 from July 28, 2025 to Aug. 1, 2025.



The annual force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is designed to enhance the readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to internal or external threats onboard installations within Navy Region Japan.



“Exercise Citadel Pacific 2025 is a critical annual training event that ensures our security forces are always prepared to protect our personnel, assets, and surrounding communities,” said Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan. “This exercise strengthens our ability to respond effectively to any potential security situation, reinforcing our commitment to both national defense and being a good neighbor to the communities we serve.”



Exercise Citadel Pacific is not in response to any specific threat but is a regularly scheduled exercise integral to maintaining the Navy's high level of readiness.



Measures are in place to minimize disruptions within local communities and to ensure normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic on bases or delays in base access.



For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please visit your installation website and the social media platforms.

