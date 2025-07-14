Guard Warrant Officer Candidates Strengthen Community Ties Through Service

BOISE, Idaho – Warrant Officer Candidates (WOCS) from the Idaho Army National Guard’s Class 25-001 supported families in need by volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Boise on July 12, 2025.



As part of the Warrant Officer Candidate School’s Phase 2 requirements, the candidates planned and executed a civil-military service project, a longstanding tradition in the Warrant Officer cohort. The initiative is designed to strengthen community ties while reinforcing the Army values of servant leadership and selfless service.



“WOCS is about more than just the transition from NCO to Warrant Officer,” said WOC Michael Bennett, “It’s about building leaders who give back to their communities and lead by example.”



The group of candidates prepared over 30 snack bags for children staying at the Ronald McDonald House, cooked breakfast and lunch for families, and completed several cleaning and organizing tasks throughout the facility. Their goal was to relieve day-to-day burdens so families could focus on their children during difficult times. The facility’s staff also welcomed the volunteers’ efforts and were appreciative of the contributions made during the service project.



The class began their WOCS journey with a Pre-Warrant Officer Course, or Phase 0, followed by a two-week Phase 1 training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. They are currently completing the five-month Phase 2 portion of the program through the Idaho Regional Training Institute during scheduled National Guard drill weekends. The entire process —from application to graduation—can take more than a year to complete.



This community service event brought together not only candidates from Idaho and Utah, but also current Warrant Officers who joined to support the mission and reconnect with the cohort.



“We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve the Ronald McDonald House,” WOC Joe White added. “This project reminded us why we chose to lead.”

