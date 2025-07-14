Army Reserve division hosts readiness forum for senior commands

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted the bi-annual Effects...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted the bi-annual Effects Coordination Board July 16-17 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event was hosted by Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, former 99th RD commander, and attended by Army Reserve senior leaders to include Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKERHURST, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted the bi-annual Effects Coordination Board July 16-17 at division headquarters here.



The ECB provides a forum for Army Reserve 1- and 2-star major subordinate commands to coordinate efforts to achieve the highest possible state of personnel and equipment readiness. The goal of the ECB is to create and refine action plans to enhance unit readiness at supported Army Reserve Centers.



“The purpose of our Effects Coordination Board is to make sure that, as readiness divisions, we are synchronized across all of our lines of effort and all of our initiatives, and that we’re providing the best services and support possible to the major subordinate commands,” explained Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, former 99th RD commanding general.



The ECB originated in August 2018 to establish a recurring mechanism for collaboration and interaction with supported commands. During an ECB, various readiness initiatives are discussed with the objective of achieving specific readiness effects.



“If there’s something we could be doing better, we want to know about it,” Belanger said. “I really expect to get after some hard topics, and I want you to have open and candid discussions.”



On a rotational basis, the four Readiness Division commanders conduct ECBs to ensure unity of effort and support to Army Reserve units throughout the nation. ECBs are the forum for the RDs to leverage command relationships, create and sustain partnerships, and develop stakeholder engagement.