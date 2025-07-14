Soldiers, Civilians & command: One IG bridges the gaps

Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Sgt. 1st Class Lashaumus Williams, an inspector general for U.S. Army Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Sgt. 1st Class Lashaumus Williams, an inspector general for U.S. Army Sustainment Command, stands outside of the IG office at ASC headquarters at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Williams is described as a “great communicator” and works to gain rapport with whoever he interacts with regardless of rank, generation or position. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — In a command where logistics, coordination, and readiness span the globe, Sgt. 1st Class Lashaumus Williams quietly helps ensure something equally vital flows without obstruction: trust.



As an Inspector General noncommissioned officer at U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Williams embodies the IG motto of “Droit et Avant,” or “Be Right, Then Go Forward,” not just in principle, but in practice. His days are spent navigating cases that affect Soldiers, Civilians, contractors, and families alike, all while upholding transparency, fairness, and systemic improvement.



“I handle actions across the four IG functions: assistance, investigations, inspections, and teaching and training,” Williams explained. “Each day is different, but they all serve the same goal of making sure the mission gets done and that people are treated with respect.”



His reach is wide. Whether resolving pay disputes, analyzing command climate concerns, or guiding leaders through regulatory questions, Williams is part of an office that operates as the "eyes, ears, voice and conscience" of ASC’s commanding general. But his impact extends beyond process. He said he knows he’s making a difference in the lives of people through his work.



“One of the most important things we do is foster trust in the system,” Williams said. “When issues are brought to our attention and corrected, it shows the workforce they’re not alone. That the command is listening.”



The ASC IG office has just six personnel, each cross-trained and empowered to conduct peer reviews, carry investigations, and teach across the enterprise. Uniformed rank and Civilian status take a backseat to collaboration and integrity, which is a philosophy Williams thrives in.



His role also reflects the Army’s broader goals of modernization and transformation. Williams helps identify early-stage friction points and systemic flaws, offering feedback that promotes accountability and paves the way for adaptive change.



“Williams is a great communicator that frequently bridges gaps and gains rapport quickly with anyone he interacts with,” said Command IG Lt. Col. Jeffrey Seitz. “This has helped our team connect with people in the command across generations, ranks, and positions. Whether they are assisting with an inspection, are a witness, or a complainant, Williams has excelled as a communicator for the team and for ASC.”



Seitz shared how Williams provided key support by stepping in for a senior team member during a vital interview for a sensitive, high-profile investigation.



“He arrived early, stayed late, studied, and learned on the job without issue. His actions were integral to the team’s ability to serve the command and effectively conduct the investigation.”



Williams said his favorite types of cases are those that end with “good news.” For example, he enjoys being able to assist with pay issues that might fix an individual’s issue or relieve financial tension.



Williams works hard to be fair and professional, but he is aware of the reputation that the IG office has across the U.S. Army.



“The biggest challenge is the negative perception, that the IG is out to punish,” Williams said. “In reality, we’re neutral. We’re fact-finders who work to uphold dignity and resolve problems.” In fact, Williams and Seitz invite anyone to come and meet with them, whether it’s about an issue or for a cup of coffee.



For Williams, it’s not about catching wrongdoing. It’s about creating clarity and showing care. “Lead with transparency,” he advises fellow leaders. “Listen to your formation and create safe spaces for honest feedback.”



Through each interaction, investigation, and inspection, Williams demonstrates how one NCO can reinforce an entire command's foundation – not with fanfare, but with fairness.