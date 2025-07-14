PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors Fire Up Galley Ovens for First Time

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The crew of Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) celebrated a major milestone on July 17, 2025, as the ship’s galley ovens were turned on and used to cook food for the first time. PCU John F. Kennedy, the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, is still under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. This initial firing of the galley’s brand-new combination ovens marks an essential step toward making the ship fully habitable for its crew and bringing it closer to operational status. These aren’t ordinary ovens either – Ford-class carriers incorporate 23 new technologies not found on earlier Nimitz-class carriers, from the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) on the flight deck to advanced baking ovens in the galley. For the culinary team on John F. Kennedy, getting to finally use their high-tech galley was a long-awaited moment.



A Long-Awaited Milestone



After weeks of preparation, the ship’s Supply department turned on power to the galley’s combi ovens (combination oven-steamers) and began training cooks on their operation. Master Chief Culinary Specialist (CSCM) Cleopatra Bell, of Newark, New Jersey, oversaw the day’s events. “Today we’re conducting oven training with our brand-new combi ovens,” said Bell. “Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) is onboard to provide training and demonstrations for our Culinary Specialists. They’re walking us through operating procedures and using actual food for the hands-on portion.” Bell confirmed that July 17, 2025 is indeed the first time the ovens have ever been powered up on board and that real food was being cooked in them as part of the training. With a ship’s deli expected to open in the coming weeks for the crew, it’s crucial for the culinary team to be fully trained and confident with the new equipment before official meal service begins.



Bringing the galley online has been a comprehensive effort. “This has been a long time coming,” Bell noted. In fact, CNAF’s visit coincides with the ship’s initial inspection and galley certification process. John F. Kennedy’s Culinary Specialists (CSs) – along with their food service attendants (FSAs) – spent the last two weeks working nonstop to get ready. “Our team has been stocking equipment, organizing utensils, and setting up all the pans and supplies to ensure readiness,” Bell explained. They even received a supply of food from another ship to simulate cooking operations and prove to inspectors that Kennedy’s crew can execute meal service. The ship’s Engineering department played a key role as well, helping with equipment “light-offs” and making sure the ovens and other galley systems were safely brought online. “It’s been a full team effort, weeks in the making,” said Bell, crediting not only her Supply department Sailors but also the Engineering and Medical departments for their support. Medical staff conducted thorough sanitation walkthroughs of the galley, tested the ship’s water and ice systems, and ensured all food handlers obtained the proper certifications before cooking began. As the Leading Culinary Specialist for the ship’s Supply Services division, Master Chief Bell coordinated these moving parts alongside the Food Service Officer and division officers, making certain all requirements were met for this important milestone.



“Over the last two weeks, our Culinary Specialists and FSAs have been working nonstop — stocking equipment, organizing utensils, and setting up the galley,” Bell said, emphasizing the behind-the-scenes labor that led up to the oven activation . “Engineering got all our equipment online, and Medical made sure we passed all the sanitation checks. It was all hands on deck to get us here.” Thanks to that preparation, the JFK culinary team was confident and ready when the moment finally came to fire up the ovens and start cooking.



High-Tech Ovens Excite Junior Sailors



For the ship’s junior cooks, the day the galley came alive was especially thrilling. Culinary Specialist Second Class (CS2) Renee Edwards, the Supply department’s training petty officer, described the excitement on the faces of her more junior shipmates. “I’ve got a lot of junior Sailors under me. Today they got to work with smart ovens for the first time, and you could see the excitement,” said Edwards. The new combi ovens are Wi-Fi capable and can even be controlled via a phone app, a feature that particularly appeals to the younger generation of Sailors. “That’s a game-changer, especially for Gen Z Sailors who love using tech,” she added. Many of Edwards’ team members are fresh from training schools and until now had never used a shipboard galley. “Up until now, most of them hadn’t touched a galley. This was a big moment – it’s the first time they’ve seen what I’ve been doing throughout my six-year career,” said Edwards, who joined the Navy in 2019.



Edwards, originally from St. Ann, Jamaica (and later a New York resident), is no stranger to cooking excitement herself. When asked which meal she’s most looking forward to preparing now that the ovens are running, she didn’t hesitate. “Definitely oxtail,” she said with a smile. In fact, oxtail stew is slated to be on the ship’s official menu cycle. “Based on what we heard from the TYCOM team, oxtail is on the one of the first meal plans,” Edwards explained. On this training day, the cooks prepared a simple pot roast to demonstrate the ovens’ capabilities. But once the menu is fully approved, Edwards can’t wait to start serving up more flavorful, home-style dishes. “I’m really looking forward to putting out some of my favorites like oxtail and mac and cheese,” she said. Those hearty comfort foods have a special significance for Edwards – oxtail is a popular dish where she grew up – and she’s eager to share a taste of it with the crew.



While the ovens are the heart of the galley, they are only the first piece of the culinary puzzle. Edwards outlined the next steps in training as the John F. Kennedy moves toward feeding its full crew. “These smart ovens do just about everything – frying, grilling, baking. They’re basically the heart of the galley,” she noted. The next big training evolution will likely be the steam kettles, often called “coppers,” which will be used for boiling and simmering large batches of foods (like pasta or, of course, the ship’s future mac and cheese). After mastering the kettles, the focus will shift to the grill. Unlike earlier Nimitz-class carriers that had multiple galleys, Kennedy’s design has a single main galley, so the grill station will play a crucial role in filling special orders. “Since we only have one galley—unlike other carriers with multiple—the grill will be used for special orders, including meals for officers and the Chief’s Mess,” Edwards explained. Training the sailors on grill operations and safety procedures around the high-heat equipment will be essential before those stations go live.



As the division’s training lead, CS2 Edwards is determined to set a high standard from day one. “Expect good things,” she advised the crew with confidence. “I don’t want to hear that our food is bad, so we’re training Sailors on proper seasoning techniques and recipes.” At the moment, the team has to follow strict culinary guidelines in order to pass inspections – for example, during certification they must prepare some items plainly, without heavy seasoning. “Right now, we can’t heavily season the chicken breasts due to the inspection standards,” Edwards noted. To still satisfy sailors’ tastes, the galley will provide salt, pepper, and other simple condiments on the tables and actively encourage feedback from the crew. “Once we’re fully operational, we’ll fine-tune our meals based on what people like,” she said. In her eyes, the ship is still “on the runway” when it comes to food service – the takeoff is yet to come. But with motivation high and a blank canvas to work with, Edwards is confident her junior cooks will rise to the challenge. “It’s all about training and execution,” she said. “We’re going to do great things together.”



Competition-Honed Skills Enhance the Team



Among the JFK culinary team is CS2 Haiwen Wu, a Los Angeles native with about three and a half years in the Navy. Wu served as one of the lead cooks during the oven light-off, and he exemplifies the blend of precision and passion that Navy Culinary Specialists bring to the job. As the ovens warmed up, Wu could be seen carefully monitoring the temperature gauges and setting timers – making sure each trial dish was neither undercooked nor overdone. “Now that the ovens are operational, my main responsibility is to monitor them closely,” Wu said. “I use a timer and watch the temperature to make sure the food is cooked properly — not undercooked or overcooked. It’s about staying on top of everything to make sure the meals come out right.” For Wu, having the tools powered up means he can finally do what he loves most: cooking quality meals for his shipmates. “Most of our entrées in the galley are centered around proteins like chicken and beef,” he noted. “I’m looking forward to preparing those well. That’s what we do most, and I want to make sure we’re doing it right.”



Wu brings more to the table than just his Navy galley experience – he’s also an accomplished competition chef. In the past year, he competed in two major Navy culinary competitions, including one as part of the military’s Joint culinary exercise involving teams from across the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force. Wu was honored as “Chef of the Year” for 2024 during that enterprise, a recognition of his exceptional skill. To prepare for those contests, Wu trained for two months with American Culinary Federation (ACF) professional chefs in Whittier, California. There he honed classic culinary arts skills: everything from mastering precision knife cuts to making the five French mother sauces to artfully plating gourmet entrées. “It was an incredible learning experience,” Wu said of that training. Now, back aboard John F. Kennedy, he is channeling that advanced culinary knowledge into the ship’s food service. “I’m passing those skills on to our junior Sailors now,” he explained. According to Wu, the key is to start with the fundamentals and then build up. “I’m teaching them basic skills first, and then preparing them to serve more advanced meals, like in the Chief’s Mess or Wardroom,” he said. In essence, Wu wants to mentor the less experienced CSs “from beginner to advanced” so that they’ll be ready for any assignment that comes next in the fleet.



Wu is also quick to acknowledge that this opportunity – being part of the first crew to stand up the JFK galley – is something special. “It’s truly an honor to have our Food Service Officer, a CW04, here supporting me,” he shared, grateful for the leadership presence during the training. As one of the more seasoned junior chefs on board, Wu appreciates the guidance and the resources being invested in the team. “I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he said, “and I’m committed to training our junior Sailors and getting this galley running at a high standard.” That sentiment of commitment and pride resonates throughout the entire S-2 Supply Division.



Looking Ahead



With the galley ovens fired up and the first test meals successfully baked, John F. Kennedy’s culinary Sailors are looking ahead to the ship’s upcoming commissioning and operational life. The ability to prepare fresh, hot meals is not just a comfort of daily life – it’s a mission-critical element of crew readiness and morale. Master Chief Bell underscored that the support and thorough preparation by all departments means the galley team is starting off on the right foot. The crew can look forward to wholesome food served safely and efficiently, thanks to the extensive training and inspections now under their belts.



There’s still more to do before the carrier’s general mess opens for full meal service, but confidence is high. “We’re working with a blank canvas here,” said Edwards, reflecting on the unique situation of opening a brand-new kitchen on a brand-new ship. “It’s all about training and execution. We’re going to do great things together.” With a motivated team of Culinary Specialists led by experienced mentors like Bell, Edwards, and Wu, the JFK galley is well on its way to becoming the thriving heart of the ship – one delicious meal at a time.

