Submariners Graduate Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing

Three Sailors graduated from Naval Aviation School for Additive Manufacturing (NASAM) in Danville, Va. on May 16, 2025.



The six-week intensive course provides Sailors with comprehensive instruction in additive manufacturing theory, practices, and production methods, specifically tailored for military environments.



The first Sailors to complete this course were Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Christopher Hollandsworth from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class Jacob Hoffman from the Virginia-class attack submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 794), and Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Michael Dormandy from the District of Columbia-class attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Oklahoma (SSN 802).



“Having active-duty submarine Sailors in the program brings precision, discipline, and a mission-first mindset,” said Devin Jones, an Instructor at Naval Aviation School for Additive Manufacturing. “They’ve adapted quickly and added real value to the learning environment.”



NASAM is designed to empower Sailors with the ability to create logistical solutions through point-of-need manufacturing. Utilizing cutting-edge technology like the Markforged X7 printer, which is currently being installed onboard some submarines with more coming, graduates are prepared to produce critical parts and components on demand, reducing reliance on traditional supply chains and enabling limited logistical self-sufficiency while deployed.



The Navy's commitment to additive manufacturing continues to extend. Currently, three additional submariners are enrolled in the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) Program's Additive Manufacturing course with graduation slated for July 30, 2025.



The ATDM program is a general, more accelerated program designed to equip adult learners with the skills necessary to make an immediate impact within the submarine industrial base (SIB). This program is tailored to individuals from diverse backgrounds, experiences, and education levels, united by a shared desire to serve the nation by contributing to the defense industrial base.



These highly skilled submariners will leverage their newfound expertise to conduct additive manufacturing operations underway, utilizing advanced printers onboard their vessels. This capability promises to revolutionize the way the Navy maintains its submarines, ensuring operational readiness, and reducing downtime through on-demand fabrication of critical components. Instead of traditional maintenance requirements, such as mid-deployment renovations or repairs from submarine-tenders, both of which require submarines to surface and moor, they will have the capability to manufacture parts and make repairs while underway.



By participating in advanced manufacturing training, the Navy is not only enhancing its operational capabilities but also empowering its sailors with valuable skills that will serve them well throughout their careers. The future of naval logistics is here, and these Sailors are leading the charge.



ATDM's additive manufacturing curriculum focuses on preparing students for the most versatile and rapidly evolving technology in the manufacturing sector. Graduates gain expertise in working in the 3D space, interpreting blueprints, performing precision measurements, creating 3D models and toolpaths, operating 3-axis metal and composite extrusion printers, and understanding mechanical behavior and materials properties. Furthermore, students receive exposure to 3D scanning inspection, reverse engineering, multi-axis machining, and multi-axis deposition through wire arc additive technology.

