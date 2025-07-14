NMFDC welcomes director for administration

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Lt. Cdr. Angel P. Camacho to the...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Lt. Cdr. Angel P. Camacho to the team as the new director for administration, at their headquarters based at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Lt. Cdr. Angel Camacho to the team as the new director for administration, July 16, 2025.



Originally from Ecuador, Camacho moved to Brooklyn, New York, when he was 13 years old and later joined the Navy as a hospital corpsman.



We recently asked Camacho a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



Q: Why did you join the Navy?

A: I joined the Navy to take advantage of the education opportunities. I served as an enlisted Sailor for 10 years and later received a commissioned through the Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program as a Healthcare Administrator. I had the opportunity to attend the Uniformed Services University and receive my master’s in healthcare administration and policy.



Q: What do you like most about serving in the Navy?

A: The Navy has lot to offer, but what I like most is the opportunity to travel and serve in locations across the world.



Q: What about your new role are you most excited about and looking forward to?

A: As a new staff member, I look forward to learning the command structure and processes at NMFDC, as well as the opportunity to interact, assist and support our subordinate commands and staff across our area of responsibility.



Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

A: I have been in for a total of 25 years, 10 of those as an enlisted Sailor, and have served in operational, overseas and military treatment facility commands as a healthcare administrator. I hope these experiences will help me make positive impact at NMFDC.



Q: Can you please share something interesting about yourself.

A: I have run a half marathon, and my goal is to run a full marathon in the future.