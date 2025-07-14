New frame, same fight; Infantry Marines test durability, load-bearing capabilities of Military Light Frame

Photo By Kristiana Montanez | Pfc. James Sullivan, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, poses for a photo during a...... read more read more Photo By Kristiana Montanez | Pfc. James Sullivan, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, poses for a photo during a limited user evaluation of the Military Light Frame at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 15, 2025. Marine Corps Systems Command is conducting a nine-month survey across multiple units to assess and compare commercial frame options for the standard issue main pack. The evaluation is part of ongoing efforts to improve individual load carriage systems for operational effectiveness. (Official Marine Corps Systems Command photo by Kristiana Montanez) see less | View Image Page

Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, initiated a limited user evaluation (LUE) of the Military Light Frame (MLF), a new load-bearing option designed to improve comfort and mobility without sacrificing durability, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 15, 2025.



For the next nine months, representatives from Combat Support Systems (CSS) will work closely with the unit, collecting feedback on the frame’s performance during training and real-world scenarios. In the coming weeks, Marines will put the system through its paces during exercises in Bridgeport, California, and at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.



The MLF was developed in partnership with a company widely known for its innovative pack systems used by members of U.S. Special Operations Command and the reconnaissance community. Now, the Marine Corps is bringing this level of performance to the hands of riflemen, ensuring every Marine benefits from improved load distribution and modularity.



“I’ve been in the infantry for 10 years and compared to all the other weight loadouts I’ve walked with; this feels substantially better. Thirty-five pounds feels like 15, maybe 20 pounds,” said Staff Sgt. Isaiah Tiner, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment.



Unlike traditional ruck frames, the MLF offers a lightweight, ergonomic design that reduces strain while maintaining essential load-bearing capability. The system is intended as an optional solution, giving Marines greater flexibility without replacing current issued gear.



“We’ve designed the system around the human, instead of designing the system and then trying to fit the human into it,” said Michael Santivasci, an instructional systems specialist and product manager at Combat Service Support Equipment (CSSE).



Throughout the nine-month evaluation, CSS representatives will conduct regular check-ins with the unit to track performance, collect data, and incorporate Marine feedback into future decisions. This hands-on feedback loop ensures that any future adoption of the MLF meets the needs of Marines in diverse operating environments.



“This evaluation is more than just a trial. It’s our opportunity to refine and deliver innovative load-bearing solutions that enhance modularity, mobility, and mission readiness,” said Maj. Joshua Foster, project officer for CSSE. “The feedback from Marines in the field is invaluable, driving decisions that directly impact combat effectiveness. This process embodies our commitment to putting the warfighter first, adapting to their needs so they can maintain the edge in every fight.”



As the Marine Corps continues to implement Force Design, programs like the MLF underscore Marine Corps Systems Command’s commitment to delivering lighter, adaptable, and mission-driven gear to Marines on the ground.



“Competition and collaboration have opened doors for the Marine Corps to reach new technology,” said Col. Paul Gillikin, program manager for CSS. “Efforts like this ensure we reach new innovations that improve personal fit and customization to reduce injuries for our Marines and decrease procurement costs for the Marine Corps.”



For more information about Marine Corps Systems Command’s equipment testing and certification process, visit www.marcorsyscom.marines.mil.