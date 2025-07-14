143rd ESC Soldiers Learning from Australian Counterparts at Talisman Sabre 2025

Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Australian Army Maj. Gen. Carla Watts, commander of joint logistics, visits the Combined Joint Theater Support Component to attend a briefing about exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk) see less | View Image Page

QUEENSLAND, Australia – The 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command is participating in Talisman Sabre for the first time, integrating with joint and combined partners to support sustainment operations across a vast geographic area.



Talisman Sabre 25 is the largest bilateral military exercise between the United States and Australia. The exercise, held from July 13 to Aug. 4, strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective readiness to address a wide range of security challenges.



The 143rd ESC, a U.S. Army Reserve unit, based out of Orlando Florida, deployed approximately 170 Soldiers to Australia in support of the exercise.



“The mission this year for the 143rd ESC during Talisman Sabre is to integrate with joint and combined forces learning their staff processes to find out how we can use our expertise to enhance their sustainment capabilities,” said Col. Crystal McCarter, the chief of staff for the 95th Training Division and the deputy commander of the Combined Joint Theater Sustainment Component at Talisman Sabre.



“This is our first iteration of Talisman Sabre and our goal is to be back in 2027 and expand our role,” said Brig. Gen. Dawn Johnson, commanding general of the 143rd ESC. “Soldiers are working side by side with their Australian counterparts providing a unique opportunity.”



Working closely with the Australian Defence Force has provided Soldiers from the 143rd ESC with an opportunity to learn skills they can apply at home and integrate into standard operating procedures.



“I have learned various administrative staff processes that will improve efficiency in my section,” said Capt. Elijah Timmons, a logistics planner assigned to the 143rd ESC and the joint sustainment deputy for the CJTSC.



Timmons said his job during the exercise was to work with his Australian counterpart to ensure logistical needs were met at seven major areas across Australia.



There is potential for an expanded role of an Army Reserve Expeditionary Sustainment Command in future Talisman Sabre exercises.



“This year Talisman Sabre primarily exercised staff functions for the 143rd ESC and the Army Reserve ESC that supports the exercise in 2027 will potentially take on an expanded role,” said McCarter. “At the next Talisman Sabre there is the possibility of exercising more logistics functions such as field feeding, rail operations and aerial resupply.”