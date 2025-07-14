Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germany hosts United Nations Command Ambassador Roundtable

    SEOUL, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    The German Ambassador hosted the United Nations Command Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul Jul. 23.

    The Ambassador Roundtable builds open dialogue and harnesses the collective power of UNC Member States and Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission ambassadors.

    “The UNC remains a cornerstone of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” said German Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Georg Schmidt.

    “As its newest member, Germany is honored to contribute to its mission and to uphold our shared commitment to collective security."

    The UNC Ambassador Roundtable is a venue for leaders of UNC and UNC Member State embassies to discuss various security environment factors that are relevant to the UNC's mission and seek future opportunities to collaborate with the Republic of Korea and UNC Member States.

    United Nations Command; Republic of Korea

