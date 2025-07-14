Joint Base Charleston Launches Immersive Communication Training for Airmen

Airmen at Joint Base Charleston now have access to an enhanced learning immersion program by the Emotional Intelligence Institute, which has a new virtual training tool designed to strengthen communication skills through realistic, artificial intelligence supported simulations.



Delivered via Zoom and Microsoft Teams, EII provides a safe space to practice tough conversations, both personal and professional, without real-world consequences. Sessions are guided by immersive learning specialists who tailor each scenario to the individual’s needs.



“We want to enact change in the way we teach Airmen these vital skills,” said Andrea Peters, 628th Air Base Wing Integrated Resilience director of integrated prevention and response. “We want to use the data and metrics to show the right direction we need to go.”



Through repetition and coaching, EII builds resilient and confident mission-ready Airmen.



“Is this the way we can help the population here by leveraging new technology? Absolutely!” said Anna Cook, 628th ABW Integrated Resilience integrated prevention coordinator.



The EII program is a part of a broader effort to support Airmen’s readiness, retention, and total well-being at Joint Base Charleston.



“How would you talk to a peer, how would you talk to someone who is suicidal?” Cook said. “That is what this program offers - a learning opportunity for Airmen to build emotional intelligence and conversational skills.”



Team Charleston continues to equip Airmen to work as one unified force with the tools necessary to succeed.



For more information contact the Joint Base Charleston Integrated Resilience Office.

