Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Ruidoso, New Mexico

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Ben F. Leslie, 31, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 26 at Cedar Vale Cemetery, Ruidoso, New Mexico. LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



In April 1942, Leslie was assigned to Battery H, 200th Coast Artillery Regiment. He was held as a prisoner of war by the Empire of Japan in the Philippines from 1942 to 1944 when the Japanese military moved POWs to Manila for transport to Japan aboard the transport ship Oryoku Maru. Unaware the allied POWs were on board, a U.S. carrier-borne aircraft attacked the Oryoku Maru, which eventually sank in Subic Bay. The Japanese government reported that Leslie died aboard the Enoura Maru on January 9, 1945. He was declared non-recoverable on March 22, 1949.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Leslie on Feb. 14, 2025.





For more information on Pvt. Leslie, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4188556/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-leslie-b/



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Home, 309-343-2101.

