FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Clarence E. Gibbs, 21, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 26 at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Clinton, South Carolina. Gray Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



In late 1944, Gibbs was assigned to 368th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment Group, 1st Bombardment Division, 8th Air Force. On December 29, Gibbs, a top turret gunner onboard a B-17G “Flying Fortress” went missing in action when his plane was hit by heavy anti-aircraft fire while on a bombing mission to Bingen, Germany. All crewmembers were able to bail out of the aircraft, and only one airman was found dead by German forces near the crash site. Five men were captured and processed into the German prisoner of war (POW) camp system, ultimately surviving the war. Gibbs and two other crewmembers were unaccounted for, and there was no record of them being held as POWs.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Gibbs on March 24, 2025.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Gray Funeral Home, 864-833-1720.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2025 Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:17 Story ID: 543650 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CLINTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Clinton, South Carolina, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.