    Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Danville, Alabama

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Story by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Mack Kidd, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 26 at Friendship Cemetery, Danville, Alabama. Lawrence Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

    In the summer of 1944, Kidd was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional). After arriving at the recently captured airfield in Myitkyina, Burma, Kidd’s battalion was advancing south from the villages of Mankrin and Radhapur against heavily fortified Japanese positions north of Myitkyina. Kidd was reported to have been killed during the battle and was declared non-recoverable in August 1950.

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Kidd on Feb. 14, 2025.

    The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

    Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Lawrence Funeral Home, 256-974-0685.

