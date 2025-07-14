Holloman Airmen and 7th ASOS Respond with Aid After Flooding in Mescalero

Since the start of July, the communities of Mescalero and Ruidoso, New Mexico, have been affected by flooding due to a constant influx of thunderstorms in the area.



More than 90 Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron, and 7th Air Support Operations Squadron, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss, Texas, mobilized to provide critical support to the Mescalero Apache Tribe.



“As soon as we heard they needed help, we assembled a small team and started gathering volunteers from the base,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Norton, 29th ATKS instructor pilot. “We also reached out to Fort Bliss, and any time you get that many volunteers coming together, it’s something special.”



Volunteers supported multiple recovery efforts, including sorting and transporting clothing donations, clearing flood debris, and filling sandbags to bolster defenses against further damage. One of the hardest-hit areas was the Mescalero Tribal Fish Hatchery, which lost more than 80% of its fish stock due to contaminated spring water.



“Our fish rely on clean spring water from the canyons,” said Kyle Valdez, Mescalero Emergency Operations Center project manager. “When the floods hit, that water became filled with silt and debris. Thanks to the volunteers, we were able to clear out the waterways and restore oxygen flow to the remaining fish we have.”



Teams of Airmen cleared debris from three separate waterways near the hatchery and placed sandbags to protect vulnerable infrastructure. At the community center, additional volunteers organized clothing donations, delivering dozens of bags to nearby distribution points. Meanwhile, at a local sawmill, volunteers filled more than 500 sandbags and delivered over 1,000 to multiple locations.



“I spent most of my time at the sandbag site,” said Norton. “Many volunteers even used their personal vehicles to distribute sandbags. It made a real difference in protecting the hatchery and other key areas.”



This operation wasn’t the first collaboration between the 29th ATKS and the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Since the squadron’s reactivation in 2009 as an MQ-9 Reaper unit, it has developed a close relationship with the tribe, one rooted in mutual respect and cultural appreciation.



“The tribe helped design our squadron morale patch when we reactivated,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. John Gossett, 29th ATKS C-Flight commander.

“Over the years, we’ve supported each other, whether through educational tours, judging drone competitions, or providing aid to last year’s wildfires.”



This enduring partnership reflects the Air Force’s broader commitment to building strong ties with local communities and supporting neighbors during times of need.



“It’s a great feeling to have this partnership with the 29th ATKS,” said Valdez. “We expected far fewer people to show up, but the turnout was incredible. Seeing that many volunteers step up to help the tribe was nothing short of amazing.”

