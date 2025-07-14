CNIC Hosts Inaugural Senior Enlisted Training Symposium, Emphasizes Unwavering Ownership and Warfighting Ethos

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (July 23, 2025) — In a pivotal step to strengthen the Navy’s strategic shore infrastructure and enhance warfighting readiness, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) hosted its first-ever Senior Enlisted Training Symposium, this week at Naval Station Norfolk, to bring Navy leaders and installation professionals from across the Shore Enterprise to discuss ownership, warfighting and readiness.



Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, and Force Master Chief Andre Brown, CNIC’s senior enlisted leader, were key participants, emphasizing the command's commitment to integrating the invaluable perspectives of senior enlisted leaders into its strategic planning, and warfighting mission.



“Our installations are not just physical locations; they are the strategic launchpads for our Fleet, foundational to warfighting readiness,” said Vice Adm. Gray. “By aligning our base operations with Fleet priorities and empowering our leaders on the ground, we ensure the Navy remains agile, resilient, and prepared to meet any challenge, anywhere in the world.”



The symposium served as a direct demonstration of CNIC’s ownership and proactive approach to managing the Navy’s global Shore Enterprise. Discussions centered on improving mission support, adapting infrastructure and services to meet the needs of a dynamic security environment, enhancing quality of life for Sailors and their families, and ensuring installations evolve to meet current and future Fleet requirements.



“Investing in quality of service is critical to ensuring a stronger, more resilient and effective Navy. Our business is the Fleet, Fighter, and Family – and none of that happens without taking care of our people,” said Force Master Chief Brown. “This symposium provided a vital platform for our senior enlisted leaders to see challenges, collaborate on solutions, and share best practices directly with leadership, ensuring their voices drive tangible improvements across our installations.”



By fostering direct collaboration between installation leaders and senior enlisted advisors, the symposium strengthened the Navy’s ability to deliver results. It underscored CNIC’s unwavering commitment to continuously improving the infrastructure and support systems that directly enable the Fleet to operate forward and win.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every Fleet operation.

