Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. George Wikoff Meeting with Head of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Al Sulaiti

U.S. 5th Fleet provided the following readout:
U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. George Wikoff met with Head of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Al Sulaiti today during an office call at Umm Al Houl Naval Base to reinsure the QENF that NAVCENT is a committed partner.
The leaders reaffirmed the strong defense relationship between the United States and Qatar and the importance of naval partnerships to ensure regional maritime security.
Wikoff also expressed appreciation to Al Sulaiti for Qatar’s commitment to taking command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 152 this year, and discussed plans for increased participation of U.S. Navy littoral combat ships in future engagements with Qatar.
