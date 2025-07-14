Martin Army Community Hospital Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) held a change of command ceremony July 21, as Col. John W. Taylor III relinquished command to Col. M. Jordan Inman.



Brig. Gen. Jamie Burk, commanding general of Regional Health Command-Atlantic, presided over the ceremony, which symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one leader to another through the passing of the unit colors.



Col. Taylor, who has led MACH since June 2023, thanked the Soldiers, civilians, and community members for their support during his tenure.



“It has been the greatest honor of my career to lead this team,” Taylor said. “Martin Army Community Hospital has not only embraced change, but it has also driven it. Together, we reimagined how we deliver healthcare and improved access for every patient who walks through our doors.”



Under Taylor’s leadership, MACH became one of five venture sites for the Defense Health Agency’s Access to Care Transformation initiative. His team advanced virtual health services, restructured appointment systems, and introduced new tools that streamlined the patient experience. During Hurricane Helene in October 2024, the hospital successfully shifted to virtual appointments, ensuring continued care while prioritizing staff and patient safety.



Taylor also prioritized safety and quality, leading MACH to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog and Joint Commission accreditation. Throughout his command, he emphasized innovation, operational readiness, and a culture of collaboration.



“Being part of this transformation and watching our staff grow, adapt, and lead has been nothing short of inspiring,” Taylor said. “This hospital is more than a building—it’s a team of professionals committed to excellence in every encounter.”



Incoming commander Col. M. Jordan Inman brings more than two decades of military medical leadership experience to Fort Benning. A native of Laurinburg, North Carolina, Inman was commissioned into the Medical Service Corps after graduating from Wofford College in 2002. He holds advanced degrees in business and public administration from Syracuse University, as well as a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.



Inman’s previous assignments include serving as Deputy Commanding Officer of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Commander of Kenner Army Health Clinic, and Chief Financial Officer at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Keller Army Community Hospital, and Regional Health Command Europe. His career reflects a deep understanding of both clinical operations and resource management across multiple continents and commands.



“I’m honored to serve the MACH team and continue the important work set in motion by Col. Taylor,” Inman said. “This hospital has a strong legacy of care, and I look forward to serving alongside the Soldiers, staff, and families of the Fort Benning community.”

