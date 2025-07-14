Physical Scientist Named NAVFAC EXWC Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | Dr. John Kornuc, physical scientist with Naval Facilities Engineering and...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | Dr. John Kornuc, physical scientist with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), receives the NAVFAC EXWC Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year award, at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters aboard Naval Base Ventura County, July 2, 2025. Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen and Technical Director Kail Macias presented Dr. Kornuc with the “Drum E” Award honoring his extraordinary support to the Department of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program in Fiscal Year 2024. The award cites his work on the Department of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program on many projects in Fiscal Year 2024, including research projects on Per- and Polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), PFAS treatment implementation support at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni in Japan, and petroleum cleanup strategies at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii. The Drum E award is named after the miniature oil drum-shaped trophy, with the “E” standing for “environmental.” (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando) see less | View Image Page

Dr. John Kornuc, physical scientist with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), has been honored as the NAVFAC EXWC Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year.



Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen and Technical Director Kail Macias presented Dr. Kornuc with the “Drum E” Award honoring his extraordinary support to the Department of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program in Fiscal Year 2024.



The award cites his work on the Department of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program on many projects in Fiscal Year 2024, including research projects on Per- and Polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), PFAS treatment implementation support at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni in Japan, and petroleum cleanup strategies at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii.



“Dr. Kornuc demonstrates an exceptional level of commitment and professionalism, meeting challenges with innovative solutions,” the citation reads.



As a subject matter expert, he led research on the detailed characterization of fire training areas and PFAS source zones, extending the Department’s understanding of these sources, the citation notes. He teamed up with leading universities to conduct groundbreaking research into the leaching potential of PFAS from concrete and asphalt covers over fire training areas.



In support of MCAS Iwakuni, Dr. Kornuc refashioned a research treatment trailer to treat stored water impacted by PFAS. He led his crew to install larger granular activated carbon (GAC) canisters and pumps to increase the flow rate substantially. After the system was airlifted to Iwakuni, he conducted setup, verified operability, and trained local operators in Japan. The treatment proceeded without shutdowns, resulting in a huge cost saving for the Department.



For the Navy’s Red Hill response, he led the effort to develop an innovative method for verifying the cleanliness of petroleum tanks after they had been emptied as part of the remedy. Within weeks, he led his team to set up an elaborate testing operation and worked intensively to deliver results on an aggressive schedule.



The Drum E award is named after the miniature oil drum-shaped trophy, with the “E” standing for “environmental.” The nomination process for the Drum E award requires approval from NAVFAC Headquarters, with selection based on the nominees’ significant contributions to the enterprise.