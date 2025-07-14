Team building with a twist: DLA Energy’s Quality Technical Directorate incorporates a creative approach to professional development

Photo By Ebony Gay | The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Ebony Gay | The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate pose for a photo after their quarterly team building event at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The event was aimed at blending an entertaining learning opportunity with professional development to promote enhanced employee engagement and workforce productivity. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate hosted its quarterly team building event at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex. The event was aimed at blending an entertaining learning opportunity with professional development to promote enhanced employee engagement and workforce productivity.



For DLA Energy’s Director, Quality Technical Directorate, Patricia Wilkins, support for warfighters involves DLA teams creating and providing structured learning opportunities for employees to gain new skills and reinforce existing knowledge.



“Team building events present an excellent means to facilitate skill-sharing sessions that encourage team members to disclose their expertise in a relaxed environment,” said Wilkins. ‘This could include informal lunch-and-learns or skill swaps, where team members can learn something new while enjoying each other’s company.”



Wilkins added that integrating continuous exchange of information via enjoyable team building into a team’s culture can create an environment where positive energy and professional development coexist, leading to improved employee satisfaction, retention, and overall performance.



“The goal of our quality team building committee was to plan and conduct an enjoyable event that’ll unify us and foster comradery,” said DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate Chemist Joseph Plair.” “With seven Pathways to Career Excellence Program personnel on the quality team, the committee strives to incorporate interactive training that’ll enable a greater understanding of the quality policies and procedure.”



“We transformed our team building session into a game setting based solely on the DoD Defense Standard, MIL-STD-3004-1 Quality Assurance for Bulk Fuels, Lubricants, and Related Products, which is used by DLA representatives and all the military branches. It's pretty much like our bible for everything involving fuel quality assurance and surveillance. The manual tells us how to sample fuel, how to test it, and how to clean tanks,” he added.



For 36-year DLA career veteran, DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate Strategic Energy Program Manager Lindsey Hicks, the team building event was a fun refresher that contributes to keeping their skills sharp.



“The event brings our quality team together, allowing us to challenge each other,” Hicks shared. “The Jeopardy game style of the team building added a lighthearted fun aspect to things. Having witnessed agency changes over the years to the work structure and the use of technology, taking advantage of different approaches to stay current in our line of work benefits and enhances the functionality of the workforce.”



“The mindset of "there’s always room for improvement" is vital for nurturing a culture of growth and development,” said DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate, Deputy Director Keith Mills. “By actively seeking feedback, evaluating outcomes, and involving employees in planning processes, the DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate can refine its team-building initiatives. This commitment to continuous improvement will not only enhance employee engagement and development but also contribute to a more cohesive and productive work environment in the long term.”



Mills noted that creating and fostering a culture that values both camaraderie and skill enhancement is a strategic approach that benefits not just the employees but the organization. “By implementing these practices, you can cultivate a thriving workplace that prioritizes growth, mentorship, and collaboration, ultimately driving better performance and success for everyone involved,” he expressed.