Breaking the Mold: How Innovation Powers AFTC’s Strategic Momentum

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — In today’s rapid evolving mission, innovation isn’t just a buzzword and playing it safe can sometimes mean falling behind. That’s why Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, Air Force Test Center command chief master sergeant, is pushing for something different: a culture where challenging assumptions is the norm, not the exception.



“For AFTC, breaking the mold isn’t about chasing wild ideas,” Martin said. “It’s about questioning the assumptions baked into how we test, analyze data and solve problems.”



With razor-thin margins for error, AFTC’s success depends on precision, but Martin believes that innovation doesn’t conflict with that. In fact, it’s how the center stays ahead of emerging threats and evolving mission demands. That mindset supports AFTC’s Strategic Plan, especially Strategic Thrusts 1, 2 and 3: delivering relevant capabilities at speed, empowering our people and advancing test capabilities.



Martin points to the people on the ground, the Airmen in the mission, as the ones most likely to identify those opportunities for improvement.



“We need to give Airmen the space to bring forward raw, unpolished ideas,” he said. “A lot of breakthroughs start as questions; ‘Why do we do it like this?’ That curiosity is where real progress begins.”



He’s quick to note that innovation isn’t reserved for labs or think tanks. It happens in hangars, on flightlines and in offices across the enterprise. Creating space for that thinking, Martin said, starts with psychological safety, where Airmen know they can speak up, try something new and even fail without fear of judgment.



From junior Airmen to senior leaders, Martin believes everyone has a role in shaping the mission. His approach as command chief centers on listening, encouraging respectful disagreement and modeling vulnerability by being honest about what he doesn’t know.



“Failure’s not the enemy, it’s a chance to learn,” he said. “Just like aircrews debrief after a mission, we should be doing the same with our own work.”



One of Martin’s major efforts has been to expand the strategic role of senior enlisted leaders across AFTC. He’s focused on ensuring they’re more than just advisors, they’re active participants in shaping direction and strategy.



“The command chief has to be in the room where the strategic conversations are happening,” Martin said. “And our SELs should be helping turn those conversations into action at every level.”



That alignment between vision and execution directly supports Strategic Thrust 1: delivering capabilities with speed and relevance. Martin believes that leadership must drive innovation by example, showing that structure and flexibility can, and must, coexist.



“Think of it like a sandbox,” he said. “You define the boundaries, but within those edges, people are free to create, build and explore.”



Martin saw that approach work firsthand during his time at the 53rd Wing, where he helped stand up a Maintenance Operational Test unit. The team tested alternative maintenance methods not explicitly outlined in technical orders. What started as an experiment became a model for smarter, faster maintenance practices, all while staying within safe, clearly defined limits.



That kind of grassroots problem-solving is something Martin believes should be encouraged and funded. Programs like Spark Tank, AFWERX and locally driven test initiatives are designed to surface those ideas and turn them into impact.

At Edwards Air Force Base, innovation teams like the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Unit have done just that, developing a new tool for applying coatings that’s not only more durable and precise, but also cuts costs from dollars to pennies per unit. Led by Staff Sgt. Rhett Whittridge, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Innovation noncommissioned officer in charge, and SSgt. Pierce, the tool was prototyped, refined and finalized with direct feedback from Airmen on the ground, setting a practical example of how breaking the mold delivers mission results. The tool is now being used by U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. units at Edwards AFB.



“Innovation isn’t someone else’s job,” he said. “It’s everyone’s.”



He recalled a story from early in his career, when a young Airman used a hydraulic log splitter to reduce manual strain during aircraft arresting system resets. What began as a far-fetched suggestion ended up becoming standard practice across the service, because someone took the risk to try it, and leadership made space for it to happen.



That story underscores Strategic Thrusts 4 and 5: strengthening partnerships and optimizing infrastructure. Innovation, Martin said, doesn’t always come from the top. Sometimes, it starts with a wrench, a question and a better way to do the job.



Looking ahead, Martin wants AFTC to continue building a culture where bold thinking is valued and innovation is everyone’s business.



“We’ve got to be the place the Air Force turns to when it’s time to test the edge of the possible,” he said. “That means embracing the unconventional, thinking critically and trusting our people to find better ways.”



His message to Airmen is simple: your ideas matter, even the ones you’re not sure about.



“Speak up,” he said. “You might be the one who sparks the next breakthrough.”