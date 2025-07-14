Reinforcing the Backbone: 17th Mission Support Group Change of Command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Mission Support Group held its change of command ceremony at the 17th Security Forces Squadron kennels on June 26.



The 17th MSG welcomed the incoming commander, Col. Nathan Olsen, and thanked Col. Timothy Dalby for serving as their commander.



“Thank you for making this the most rewarding job of my life,” expressed Dalby. “I am honored to have served for you and with you.”



The 17th MSG is composed of six squadrons responsible for all aspects of logistical and personnel support on Goodfellow. The group provides the foundation for executing the training mission and taking care of members of the 17th Training Wing by maintaining and improving base infrastructure, providing security for the base, operating the 17th TRW’s computer architecture and managing all recreational facilities on base. The 17th MSG includes: 17th Civil Engineer Squadron, 17th Communications Squadron, 17th Contracting Squadron, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 17th Security Forces Squadron and 17th Force Support Squadron.



“To the men and women of the 17th Mission Support group: you are valued and you are vital to this mission,” stated Olsen. “I am honored to serve next to you.”

