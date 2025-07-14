Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rashawn Boykin Has Graduated from Basic Training on 07/19/2025

    FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Story by Rashawn Boykin 

    Forest Park, GA native, U.S. Civilian Rashawn Boykin has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Boykin is a 1947 graduate of Mays High School, Atlanta, GA. Civilian Boykin graduated university in 1984 from Georgia Southern University, Statesborough, GA.

