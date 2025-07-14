The 17th Training Wing celebrated the completion of Airman Leadership Class 25-D at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, July 10.



ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills and the profession of arms.



“Let us embrace the challenges that lie ahead with courage, confidence and the commitment to excellence,” said Senior Airman Trey Watts, ALS Class 25-E graduate. “Congratulations, Class 25 Echo, let's go out there and be the difference in our Air Force.”



Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.



Congratulations to the graduates!

Senior Airman Stephen Austin II, 47th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Addison Barnes, 138th Fighter Wing,

Senior Airman Ashley Beausoleil, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron,

Senior Airman Kamrynn Coleman, 47th Security Forces Squadron

Mr. Armando Garcia, 47th Maintenance Directorate

Senior Airman Terry Johnson III, 47th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Alexander Lee, From the 47th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Graham Long, From the 39th Aerial Port Squadron

Senior Airman Ashley McPeek, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Christopher O’Bryant, 47th Maintenance Directorate

Senior Airman Kassidy Quinney, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Noah Rogers, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Noah Scott, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Mr. Trei-Vonne Shaffer, 316th Training Squadron

Senior Airman Trey Watts, 17th Training Wing

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 15:11 Story ID: 543230 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Graduates ALS Class 25-E, by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.