Top military health official visits Travis AFB to recognize team, capabilities

The Military Health System’s top leader visited Travis Air Force Base on June 10 to thank the team for their contributions and see firsthand the unique capabilities of the base and medical mission.



Dr. Stephen Ferrara, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, engaged with installation leaders and Defense Health Agency officials to discuss modernization initiatives and the base’s evolving role within the MHS. Leaders highlighted Travis AFB's strategic role as a readiness hub and a vital link in the Department of Defense’s integrated medical and logistics network.



While visiting David Grant USAF Medical Center, military health leaders showcased the team’s contributions to military medicine. DGMC prepares warfighters, sustains medical proficiency, and enhances medical force readiness through innovation and partnerships. Its mission includes trauma training, global aeromedical evacuation, contingency response, and integrated Veterans Affairs/DHA healthcare delivery models.



“David Grant is not just a hospital -- it’s a critical piece of the readiness and logistics infrastructure that connects the medical mission to global mobility operations,” said Col Patrick Parsons, 60th Medical Group commander and DGMC’s director. “What happens here directly supports the warfighter anywhere in the world.”



DGMC leaders emphasized the importance of joint training initiatives, which include training medics, nurses and trauma teams alongside civilian partners, recognizing this integrated approach will be essential in future conflicts, while also enhancing vital medical skills for high-quality patient care at home.



They also showcased ongoing efforts to bolster workforce resilience through clinical training, expanded readiness rotations, and robust academic affiliations. These initiatives aim to ensure the medical force remains adaptable and prepared for emerging challenges.



During a town hall at DGMC and throughout his visit, Ferrara expressed his deep appreciation for the staff's commitment, professionalism, and ongoing impact on military medicine. He also emphasized the vital role Travis AFB plays in developing a resilient and ready medical force, capable of responding globally with speed and efficiency.



“I deeply value these visits because they provide an opportunity to see firsthand the incredible work being done and the unique capabilities that drive our mission forward,” Ferrara said. “Most importantly, I want to thank our medical professionals at Travis for their unwavering dedication to caring for patients, pursuing excellence, and training the next generation of medical professionals who will carry this mission into the future.”



The visit reaffirmed the DOD’s focus on ensuring the MHS remains a cornerstone of military readiness, with Travis AFB and DGMC at the forefront for the delivery of world-class medical care and operational support.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 Story ID: 543227 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US