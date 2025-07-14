Munson Army Health Center Enhances Integrated Cardiac Care with Visiting Specialist

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Munson Army Health Center recently hosted Assistant Professor Dr. Swathi Kovelamudi, a distinguished Cardiologist/Internal Medicine physician from the University of Kansas Health Sciences Center, for a critical visit aimed at strengthening the facility's integrated cardiac care approach.



On July 15, Dr. Kovelamudi provided a comprehensive 'Cardiology for the Primary Care Provider' lecture and an interactive question-and-answer session to Munson's clinical staff. The intensive session focused on updating the center's primary care providers with the latest guidelines in cardiology care, a crucial step in ensuring patients receive the most current and evidence-based treatments.



The visit underscored Munson Army Health Center's commitment to fostering robust collaboration between primary care physicians and specialized cardiology services. A key objective of the engagement was to refine the processes that determine which cardiac conditions and procedures can be effectively managed locally at Munson Army Health Center, and when a seamless referral to higher-level specialized cardiology services is most appropriate.



"This partnership is instrumental in optimizing our patient care pathways," said Lt. Col. (Dr.) Reginald Trevino, an Internal Medicine physician and Munson’s chief medical officer. "By clearly defining the scope of local management versus referral criteria, we empower our primary care teams to provide timely, high-quality care for common cardiac concerns, while ensuring patients requiring more complex diagnostics or interventions receive immediate access to specialized expertise."



The collaborative framework emphasizes effective communication and shared insights between the two medical teams. This integrated approach is designed to ensure every patient receives the right care, at the right place, at the right time, ultimately leading to optimized patient outcomes.



Munson Army Health Center remains committed to building enduring partnerships within the local medical community, consistently striving to provide its beneficiaries with the highest standard of evidenced-based medicine.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 13:53 Story ID: 543220 Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US Hometown: LAWRENCE, KANSAS, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munson Army Health Center Enhances Integrated Cardiac Care with Visiting Specialist, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.