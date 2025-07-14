Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jackson rings in Nation's 249th birthday with a bang

    250704-A-ZN169-1287

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Staff Sgt. Andrew Yost, a drill sergeant leader with the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson’s “4th at the Fort” event steamrolled into the night, as more than 30,000 guests came to watch fireworks and hear some raucous music.

    The 282d Army Band headlined the show, with country-rock musician Aden Webb taking the stage first. He sang a variety of classic rock and contemporary country hits before turning the stage over to Celtic rock band, SYR.

    SYR delivered a headbanging set that bounded with energy and vigor as Soldiers crowded near the stage.

    The 282d would then take the stage to play a variety of classics before teaming up with the Fort Jackson Salute Battery for an explosive rendition of the 1812 Overture.

    For trainees like Pvt. Cameron Jones, with Company E, 2nd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment, it was a time to get away from training and see some fireworks.

    “It’s good to get out of basic for a while and have fun socializing with people,” he said, “and eat pizza.”
    The trainees were able to purchase, and eat, their own pizzas - something they don’t get to do very often, if at all, during training.

    They weren’t the only ones having fun.

    Families played ball on the grass and children could try their hands at rock climbing, or other kid-friendly rides.
    Jamie Garay said she appreciated all the rides and food choices offered for families.

    “I think it’s nice that all the rides are free,” she said. “Sometimes at events like these you have to buy tickets, but it’s a lot easier just to be able to hop in and out of line.

    “There are a lot of food choices too.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 12:18
    Story ID: 543211
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jackson rings in Nation's 249th birthday with a bang, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    250704-A-ZN169-1451
    250704-ZN169-1494
    250704-A-ZN169-1416
    250704-A-ZN169-1342
    250704-A-ZN169-1287

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    July 4
    Army Training Center
    Fort Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download