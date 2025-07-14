Jackson rings in Nation's 249th birthday with a bang

Photo By Robert Timmons | Staff Sgt. Andrew Yost, a drill sergeant leader with the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Staff Sgt. Andrew Yost, a drill sergeant leader with the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, salutes during the playing of the National Anthem, July 4. Fort Jackson held its annual firework celebration that day and drew more than 30,000 visitors. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson’s “4th at the Fort” event steamrolled into the night, as more than 30,000 guests came to watch fireworks and hear some raucous music.



The 282d Army Band headlined the show, with country-rock musician Aden Webb taking the stage first. He sang a variety of classic rock and contemporary country hits before turning the stage over to Celtic rock band, SYR.



SYR delivered a headbanging set that bounded with energy and vigor as Soldiers crowded near the stage.



The 282d would then take the stage to play a variety of classics before teaming up with the Fort Jackson Salute Battery for an explosive rendition of the 1812 Overture.



For trainees like Pvt. Cameron Jones, with Company E, 2nd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment, it was a time to get away from training and see some fireworks.



“It’s good to get out of basic for a while and have fun socializing with people,” he said, “and eat pizza.”

The trainees were able to purchase, and eat, their own pizzas - something they don’t get to do very often, if at all, during training.



They weren’t the only ones having fun.



Families played ball on the grass and children could try their hands at rock climbing, or other kid-friendly rides.

Jamie Garay said she appreciated all the rides and food choices offered for families.



“I think it’s nice that all the rides are free,” she said. “Sometimes at events like these you have to buy tickets, but it’s a lot easier just to be able to hop in and out of line.



“There are a lot of food choices too.”