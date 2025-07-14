Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Airmen of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Air Rescue Wing, the U.S. Air National Guard 102nd Rescue Squadron, and the 130th Rescue Squadron came together for a cross-unit static display and capability exchange during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025.



The event featured aircraft from both nations, including a JASDF UH-60J helicopter and U-125A search-and-rescue coordination aircraft, as well as a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II from the 102nd Rescue Squadron.



“The goal of the capabilities briefing and aircraft tours was to enable partner nation integration and foster mutual understanding among our rescue squadrons,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard “Caillou” Conner, 130th Rescue Squadron HC-130J rescue loadmaster. “This lays the groundwork for future collaboration in the INDOPACOM area, which is a part of our unit’s mission.”



The static display was one of many engagements conducted as part of REFORPAC, a Pacific Air Forces-led contingency readiness exercise nested under the Department of the Air Force’s new Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series. This DLE is a first-in-a-generation approach to preparing for operations in contested, dynamic environments, spanning more than 50 locations and involving more than 12,000 joint and coalition personnel and over 400 aircraft.



Throughout the display, participating Airmen discussed aircraft capabilities and differences in personnel recovery methods.



“One notable difference is in the pararescue insertion methods,” Conner said. “JASDF Pararescue typically insert via hoist from the UH-60J, since their fixed-wing aircraft belong to the Airlift Command. Meanwhile, our HC-130J enables personnel airdrops, which allows our Pararescue to get to the fight.”



Conner also pointed out technical details that stood out during the tour.



“I was surprised to see the UH-60J outfitted with external fuel tanks—that really extends its loiter time,” he added.



More than a showcase of equipment, the event fostered personal relationships, improved operational communication and strengthened shared tactics.



“This event is extremely important in building a framework for further cooperation,” said Conner. “It puts faces and names to specific units and enables us to fly real-world missions together during REFORPAC. By briefing and mission planning together, we’re able to execute helicopter air-to-air refueling and speak the same language and brevity terms while flying in close formation over the Sea of Japan.”



The visit concluded with a group photo symbolizing shared commitment among the rescue units. A common thread across all participating squadrons stood out: their shared motto, That Others May Live.



“Everyone got a kick out of the fact that our units all share the same motto,” Conner said. “It’s a powerful reminder that no matter the uniform, our mission is the same.

