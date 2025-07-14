Air Force Expands Aircraft Maintenance Capabilities with Purchase of MROTC at Tinker AFB

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – July 15, 2025 – Tinker Air Force Base is pleased to announce the successful purchase of the 131-acre Maintenance Repair Overhaul Technology Center (MROTC) and adjacent undeveloped land, located at SE 59th and Douglas Blvd. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances the Air Force’s ability to perform complex aircraft depot maintenance, alleviates aircraft hangar and ramp space shortages, and supports the long-term mission of Tinker AFB. Plans include numerous maintenance facilities projected over the next two decades and will bring more than 1,000 new positions to Tinker AFB.



The purchase was finalized with the expert support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who skillfully managed the transaction. The Air Force gratefully acknowledges the invaluable partnership with the Oklahoma Industries Authority (OIA), the previous property owner, for their collaborative spirit and dedication throughout the process.

This acquisition is “the culmination of an eight to10 year effort to incorporate this property into the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex aircraft maintenance portfolio, ensuring our warfighters have the best-maintained aircraft in the world," said Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker AFB installation commander.



These facilities, along with numerous other maintenance facilities projected over the next two decades, will enable the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex to expand maintenance capabilities and ensure the installation and personnel are prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the future.

“The Air Force extends its sincere appreciation to the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation, Oklahoma County Commissioners and Oklahoma County Chamber for their unwavering support in securing the necessary funding for this critical project. Their dedication to the Air Force mission and to the state of Oklahoma was instrumental in making this vital acquisition a reality,” said Harris.



He furthered acknowledged the dedicated professionals of the Tinker AFB Civil Engineering Directorate. Their tireless efforts, meticulous planning, and logistical expertise were essential to the successful completion of this complex transaction.



“The teamwork and collaboration demonstrated by all parties involved have been truly remarkable,” Harris said. “This acquisition exemplifies the strong partnerships that exist between Tinker AFB, our community, and our elected officials, reinforcing our commitment to national security.”



The MROTC will be seamlessly integrated into Tinker AFB's infrastructure, further solidifying its position as a center for bomber depot operations.

