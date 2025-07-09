NORAD RESPONDS TO AIRSPACE VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION OVER KERRVILLE, TEXAS

Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, Detachment 1, intercepted a simulated Temporary Flight Restriction violator during a demonstration near Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 26, 2025. The exercise, coordinated with a Civil Air Patrol Cessna, highlighted the importance of TFR compliance and the teamwork and precision of NORAD pilots tasked with protecting North American airspace. see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Following multiple general aviation aircraft violations of Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Kerrville, Texas, an additional TFR violation occurred, necessitating an intercept by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft. This intercept, combined with yet another TFR violation, has resulted in a total of five unauthorized incursions into restricted airspace this weekend.

The civilian aircraft, which was intercepted for violating the TFR at approximately 3:35 p.m. Central Daylight Time, was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD fighter aircraft.

General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight. Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package

