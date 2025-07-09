Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD RESPONDS TO AIRSPACE VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION OVER KERRVILLE, TEXAS

    NORAD TFR Violation Live-Fly Exercise

    Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Following multiple general aviation aircraft violations of Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Kerrville, Texas, an additional TFR violation occurred, necessitating an intercept by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft. This intercept, combined with yet another TFR violation, has resulted in a total of five unauthorized incursions into restricted airspace this weekend.

    The civilian aircraft, which was intercepted for violating the TFR at approximately 3:35 p.m. Central Daylight Time, was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD fighter aircraft.

    General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight. Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

    NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

    For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

    Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package

    Any questions can be directed to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs team:

    afnorth.pa.omb@us.af.mil

