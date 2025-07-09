Highway over Center Hill Dam to close July 14 for spillway gate work

Photo By Leon Roberts | Two newly designed spillway gates sit on a large platform next to another platform...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Two newly designed spillway gates sit on a large platform next to another platform June 27, 2025, at Center Hill Dam in Lancaster, Tenn. The large platform will be transferred over the dam for the ongoing spillway gate replacement project. The Nashville District awarded a $91.25 million contract Sept. 29, 2022, to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. The contract includes the fabrication of eight new spillway gates; removal of the existing gates and associated lifting machinery; and installation of the new gates and equipment. see less | View Image Page

LANCASTER, Tenn. --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the section of State Highway 141/96 that crosses over Center Hill Dam is closing to traffic 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025.



The duration of the closure may be shortened or extended as needed. During the closure, crews are transferring a large platform over the dam to be used for the upcoming replacement of the spillway gates.



During this multi-year project, anytime the contractor is lifting anything over the roadway, a full lane closure is required. This phase of the project will be repeated for each of the eight gates to be replaced between June and November through 2029. The large platform is used to install and remove each spillway gate.



The Nashville District awarded a $91.25 million contract Sept. 29, 2022, to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. The contract includes the fabrication of eight new spillway gates; removal of the existing gates and associated lifting machinery; and installation of the new gates and equipment.



Project updates are available on the Center Hill Lake’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/centerhilllake.