Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highway over Center Hill Dam to close July 14 for spillway gate work

    Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

    Photo By Leon Roberts | Two newly designed spillway gates sit on a large platform next to another platform...... read more read more

    LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Story by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    LANCASTER, Tenn. --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the section of State Highway 141/96 that crosses over Center Hill Dam is closing to traffic 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025.

    The duration of the closure may be shortened or extended as needed. During the closure, crews are transferring a large platform over the dam to be used for the upcoming replacement of the spillway gates.

    During this multi-year project, anytime the contractor is lifting anything over the roadway, a full lane closure is required. This phase of the project will be repeated for each of the eight gates to be replaced between June and November through 2029. The large platform is used to install and remove each spillway gate.

    The Nashville District awarded a $91.25 million contract Sept. 29, 2022, to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. The contract includes the fabrication of eight new spillway gates; removal of the existing gates and associated lifting machinery; and installation of the new gates and equipment.

    Project updates are available on the Center Hill Lake’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/centerhilllake.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:54
    Story ID: 542592
    Location: LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highway over Center Hill Dam to close July 14 for spillway gate work, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nashville District
    Center Hill Dam
    Spillway gates replacement project
    USACE
    engineering
    Tennessee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download