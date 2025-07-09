185th ARW celebrates veteran turning 100 years old

The 185th Air Refueling Wing holds quarterly retiree coffee days in which retired and current members of the 185th can meet for coffee, food and updates.



The meeting today differed from normal as a retiree with a more unique connection to the unit was in attendance.



Robert Irwin served as a founding member of the 174th Fighter Squadron.



The 174th is the ancestor unit which the 185th traces its heritage from. The “174th” still lives on through the unit’s 174th Refueling Squadron.



Born in July 1925, he will be turning 100 years old next week.



Retirees and unit members celebrated Irwin’s upcoming 100th birthday.



Col. Shawn Streck, 185th Mission Support Group Commander, spoke in appreciation of Irwin and the other retirees.



“We have been able to take the things you’ve put together for us and taught us and hone them to where we are today,” said Streck.



Irwin initially was a B-24 ball turret gunner during World War II and later a togglier. He would then go to pilot training.



“Then I was a charter member of the 174th,” Irwin explained.



He flew medical evacuation missions in B-25 Mitchell bombers and then flew 50 night combat missions in Douglas A-26 Invaders in the Korean War.



Irwin then served in Vietnam, flying rotary-wing aircraft.



As the 185th grew, he became a founding member of maintenance squadron and was its commander.



Col. Chad Schoonover, the current 185th maintenance group commander, spoke about the opportunity to meet his predecessor.



“It shows a living legacy,” said Schoonover, “and I am happy that we are able to celebrate the legacy.”



“This shows who we are and our unit’s culture,” explained Schoonover, “we are a family and a unit with multiple generations we can honor.”



Irwin said he appreciated the celebration.



“It’s great to be back at the 185th,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:19 Story ID: 542573 Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 185th ARW celebrates veteran turning 100 years old, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.