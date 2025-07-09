Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification (PACSQ) Course Graduate

Courtesy Photo | Tucker, GA native, FORT MEADE, Maryland - Civilian Lynn Skidmore of , MI, graduated...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tucker, GA native, FORT MEADE, Maryland - Civilian Lynn Skidmore of , MI, graduated the Defense Information School Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification Course, . The PACSQ course provides entry-level public affairs training for the Department of Defense, U.S. government agencies, and selected foreign military professionals. Students focus on the foundational elements of the communication planning process, principles and techniques associated with implementing effective communication strategies, and the processes involved in integrating communication into military planning and operations. see less | View Image Page

Tucker, GA native, FORT MEADE, Maryland - Civilian Lynn Skidmore of , MI, graduated the Defense Information School Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification Course, .



The PACSQ course provides entry-level public affairs training for the Department of Defense, U.S. government agencies, and selected foreign military professionals. Students focus on the foundational elements of the communication planning process, principles and techniques associated with implementing effective communication strategies, and the processes involved in integrating communication into military planning and operations.



