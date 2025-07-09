NEW TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION AIRSPACE ANNOUNCED OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY THIS WEEKEND

Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, Detachment 1, intercepted a simulated Temporary Flight Restriction violator during a demonstration near Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 26, 2025. The exercise, coordinated with a Civil Air Patrol Cessna, highlighted the importance of TFR compliance and the teamwork and precision of NORAD pilots tasked with protecting North American airspace. see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) has announced multiple Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) over Bedminster, New Jersey from July 11-13, 2025. General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey regions, specifically FAA NOTAMs 5597, 5598, 5599, 5600, 5601, 5603, 5604, 5605, 5606, and 5607.

TFR procedures are mandatory, and the excessive number of TFR violations last weekend indicates some civil aviators are not reading NOTAMs before each flight as required by the FAA.

If required, NORAD armed fighter aircraft will guide offending aircraft out of the TFR, a scenario we encourage all pilots to avoid.

Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

Any questions can be directed to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs team:

Email: afnorth.pa.omb@us.af.mil