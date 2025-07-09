Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo honors 4ID, Fort Carson

Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, commanding general of the 4th...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, gives opening remarks during the National Finals Rodeo Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Night, July 9, 2025, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. The event also included a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle static display with Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., and performance of the national anthem by Staff Sgt. Talia Smith, 4th Infantry Division Band, with a flyover of two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Night was held at the National Finals Rodeo Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPBR) July 9, 2025, at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

The event brought Soldiers, their Families and the community together to celebrate the Front Range’s rich western heritage.

The evening kicked off with a video showcasing the 4th Inf. Div.’s advanced capabilities and warfighting skills and its partnership with Colorado Springs.

Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, commanding general of 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, welcomed the crowd and spoke about honoring the Soldiers here and abroad.

“I know that they said I am the guest of honor, but it’s not really me, it’s our Soldiers who are here,” said Ellis. “I would ask you to also keep in mind our Soldiers who are off the installation; we have quite a few who are serving across the globe.”

After opening remarks, Staff Sgt. Talia Smith, 4th Infantry Division Band, performed the national anthem while a flyover of two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., officially started the rodeo.

Fort Carson Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., participated in the Fan Zone experience with a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) providing the community with an opportunity to learn about the equipment the Army uses.

“We are out here showing off our new JLTV which is a little more up-armored and more comfortable than our older vehicles,” said Sgt. Adam Vanvuskirk, 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div. “It’s a good representation to have us out here for Fort Carson night and to be a part of the community.”

PPBR has been a Colorado Springs tradition since 1937 showcasing top rodeo talent and providing entertainment for the Pikes Peak community.

Fort Carson and the PPBR have a strong, longstanding relationship with the rodeo deeply embedded in the military-community connection in Colorado Springs. Since 1946, the proceeds of the PPBR have supported service members and their Families in the Pikes Peak region.

“Fort Carson has been a part of the rodeo for a very long time, Soldiers have supported the rodeo for about 80 years,” said Deanne Funkhouser, a member of the Pikes Peak or Bust Board of Directors. “Fort Carson has the largest active-duty military in the Pikes Peak community, and they have provided strong support to the rodeo.”