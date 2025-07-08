Welcome to the Cohort: Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday

The Oregon National Guard celebrated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps by pinning three Warrant Officer Candidates, Keith Purdy, Tania Mutsuddi, and Kyle Simpson, in a ceremony at the George White building, July 9, 2025, in Salem, Ore.

“The Warrant Officer Corps contains an enormous depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to facilitate the Army’s evolution,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lenora Landwehr, Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Oregon National Guard. “I can think of no better way to mark the 107th birthday of the Army Warrant Officer Corps than welcoming the three newest members to the cohort.”

Officially established on July 9, 1918, the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps has grown to encompass more than 40 specialties across nearly all army branches. Warrant officers bridge the gape between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers as technical experts in their specialties.