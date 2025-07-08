Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the Cohort: Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday

    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson | Oregon Army National Guard Warrant Officer Keith Purdy is pinned with his current rank...... read more read more

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard celebrated the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps by pinning three Warrant Officer Candidates, Keith Purdy, Tania Mutsuddi, and Kyle Simpson, in a ceremony at the George White building, July 9, 2025, in Salem, Ore.

    “The Warrant Officer Corps contains an enormous depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to facilitate the Army’s evolution,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lenora Landwehr, Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Oregon National Guard. “I can think of no better way to mark the 107th birthday of the Army Warrant Officer Corps than welcoming the three newest members to the cohort.”

    Officially established on July 9, 1918, the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps has grown to encompass more than 40 specialties across nearly all army branches. Warrant officers bridge the gape between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers as technical experts in their specialties.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 20:09
    Story ID: 542379
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the Cohort: Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday, by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps' 107th Birthday
    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday
    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday
    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday
    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday
    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday
    Three New Warrant Officers Pinned on U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 107th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrant officer
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Army
    birthday
    pinning ceremony
    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download