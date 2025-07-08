Walter Reed recognizes research award winners

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed recognized winners in the 17th Annual National Capital Region (NCR) Research and Inquiry Competitions during a recent award ceremony at the medical center.



“The research presented at this year's competition directly impacts our military's medical readiness,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Michael Orestes, director for Education, Training and Research at Walter Reed. “From battlefield injury analysis to groundbreaking work in pediatric gastroenterology and orthopedics, these projects demonstrate Walter Reed's commitment to developing innovative solutions to improve the health and resilience of our service members,” he added.



This year’s winners included:



• U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Sidney Zven, whose research concerned combatting military food insecurity.



• U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Kiffin Smallegan, who researched redesigning ICU rounds to improve collaboration in a military hospital.



• U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Daniel Hammond, who researched enhancing the care of pediatric diabetes patients as they transition to adult diabetic care.



• U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Rebecca Morgis, whose research involved DDX3X-related neurodevelopmental disorder, which primarily affects women and may develop into developmental delay or other challenges.



• U.S. Navy Lt. (Dr.) Kevin Claunch, who researched a complex case of polymicrobial infection in an adolescent ballerina.



• U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Akshat Parekh, for his work researching Hounsfield units as a screening tool for osteoporotic femoral neck fractures.



• U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Zachary Kopelman, for his research into uterine leiomyosarcoma.



• U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Melissa Meister, for her research into battlefield-related penetrating and closed cranial injuries compared to non-cranial injuries and quantitative pupillometry to predict return to play in mild traumatic brain injury in U.S. Military Cadets.



• U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Charles Kang, for research into a symptom-based elimination diet for pediatric eosinophilic esophagitis.



• U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Sara Drayer, whose research focused on proteomic differences in cervical adenocarcinoma by silva pattern.



“I am honored to win the 40th Annual Navy-wide Academic Research Competition,” said Kopelman, who shared the inspiration for his research.



“Leiomyosarcoma is a rare but deadly and aggressive uterine tumor that warrants dedicated resources to hopefully allow for preoperative identification and improved outcomes for women with this condition throughout the Defense Health Agency. As a gynecologic oncologist, husband, and ‘girl dad,’ I believe that women deserve nothing but excellence in their care and cutting-edge research helps further this sentiment,” he furthered.



“This year’s Research and Innovation Month competitions reinforced Walter Reed’s reputation as a preeminent military research facility,” added U.S. Navy Cmdr. Martin Boese, chief of Walter Reed’s Department of Research Programs, which sponsors the annual competitions. “Our residents, fellows, and staff presented ground-breaking clinical research, laboratory research, and quality improvement projects that enhance military medicine while streamlining health care costs. [They] represent the finest in military medical research.”



“Approximately a third of all research conducted within the Military Health System (MHS) involves Walter Reed, according to the medical center’s Chief of Staff, U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, who served as guest speaker at the awards program. He also explained the impact military research has had on his family, sharing that in 2019, his daughter was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.



“The research, innovative techniques, and procedures that have been developed by you and some of your colleagues before you, were instrumental and critical to saving her life. She is now cancer-free, and I’m grateful for the work you do,” Rosario said.

