Rashawn Boykin Has Graduated from Basic Training on 07/11/2025

Forest Park, GA native, U.S. Civilian Rashawn Boykin has graduated from basic training at Fort Benning, GA. Civilian Boykin is a 1947 graduate of Mays High School, Atlanta, GA. Civilian Boykin graduated university in 1984 from Georgia Southern University, Statesborough, GA.



The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia, trains thousands of Infantry and Army Warfighters to be the best teammates, challenge themselves every day, and inspire others to do the same. We develop and deliver doctrine and capabilities, are the force proponent lead for maneuver force modernization, and provide quality of life programs for Soldiers and their families while building and maintaining strong partnerships with our local communities.