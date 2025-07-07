Col. James T. Horne III Assumes Command of Space Launch Delta 30

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III took command of Space Launch Delta 30 during a change of command ceremony held June 8, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, presided over the ceremony.

The change of command is a formal military tradition that represents the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. The ceremony’s highlight is the passing of the unit guidon, symbolizing continuity and trust in leadership.

“Vandenberg is a critical launch and test range for our nation, and the leadership of Space Launch Delta 30 is pivotal to our success,” said Garrant. “Col. Horne is a proven leader with deep expertise in space operations, and I am confident he will continue to propel this mission forward.”

Col. Horne succeeds Col. Mark Shoemaker, who commanded SLD 30 during a period marked by increased launch activity, growing public visibility, and organizational evolution. Shoemaker oversaw more than 50 launches annually— the most launches seen from Vandenberg since the 1970’s—and led efforts to strengthen range modernization, public transparency, and interagency collaboration.

Col. Horne, who previously served as the Senior Materiel Leader, Launch Execution Delta, Assured Access to Space at Space Systems Command, addressed the unit as its new commander.

“Team Vandenberg, we are not just imagining the future; we are building it together,” Horne said. “I’m honored to lead this incredible team as we continue to deliver strategic capabilities to orbit, support our mission partners, strengthen community partnerships, and ensure the protection of the American way of life with every mission.”

Space Launch Delta 30 provides robust and responsive range and spaceport capabilities for the nation. The commander oversees $11.2 billion in assets, a $280 million annual budget, more than 118,000 acres, and over 11,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel. Space Launch Delta 30 supports national security space launches, missile testing, missile defense, aeronautical testing, and command and control for space forces globally.