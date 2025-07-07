NSWC Panama City's Diving Depot: forging warfighter readiness through expert maintenance and modernization

Photo By Ronald Newsome | Neil Patterson, Senior Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) technician, performs an...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Newsome | Neil Patterson, Senior Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) technician, performs an entire overhaul of a MK16 Mod 1 UBA during a 72-month routine maintenance cycle, May 28. The unit is completely disassembled and subjected to specialized oxygen cleaning procedures to ensure optimal warfighter support. *Background boards were altered to safeguard mission capabilities information. see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Diving and Life Support (DLS) Depot specializes in delivering decisive combat power to the warfighter. Specializing in the maintenance, modernization, and sustainment of DLS systems, the depot ensures that divers have the reliable equipment they need to operate safely and effectively in the demanding underwater environment.

At the heart of their success is a team of dedicated professionals like Neil Patterson, Senior Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) technician for the DLS Depot in the NSWC PCD Diving Fleet Systems Branch. Patterson brings more than 40 years of diving experience, providing him with a wealth of practical knowledge that strengthens his expertise and his contributions to the team.

“Since the Diving and Life Support Depot came to life over 17 years ago, our statement of work has grown tenfold,” said Patterson. “We support EOD, Naval Special Warfare, Special Operations Forces, U.S. Marines, and the fleet in all aspects of diving.”

Originally established to maintain the MK16 UBA for Navy mine countermeasures diving, the depot now supports a wide range of diving equipment, including the VIPER UBA, MK25 rebreather, Shark Marine Navigator, and Standoff, Target, Reacquire, Identify, Detection, Expeditionary Navigations Tool (STRIDENT) system.

To maintain operational readiness of the widely deployed MK16 Mod 1 UBA, the depot trains the fleet to perform 24-month maintenance, while conducting more comprehensive 72-month overhauls involving complete disassembly and oxygen cleaning.

Beyond maintenance, the depot provides a wide range of specialized services, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the diving community. This includes writing and revising technical manuals, performing foreign military sales, oxygen cleaning, welding and fabrication, maintenance and installation, and low magnetic and hydro testing.

“Our focus is, and always has been, the safety of the diver in the water column, ensuring they have the best underwater life support equipment to complete their mission and return to the surface alive and well,” Patterson said. “All of us here at DLSD have that same mindset when it comes to diver safety because most of us were divers too.”