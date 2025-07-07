U.S. Marines, Panamanian forces conclude second training cycle with demonstration for the commander of U.S. Southern Command.

PANAMA CITY, Panama — Marines from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment and Panama’s National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) concluded the second training cycle for Panama Presence 25 with a dry-fire weapons drill run entirely by Panamanian troops for Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander, U.S. Southern Command, June 26, 2025.

The multi-week exchange paired Marine instructors with National Aeronaval Service of Panama (SENAN) personnel for marksmanship and jungle survival. During the jungle phase, Panamanian commandos taught both forces to build shelters, start fires and craft bamboo tools while living off the land.

Throughout the cycle, both forces followed the Marine Corps Infantry Marksman Training Program (IMTP), working on safe handling, rapid magazine changes and immediate-action drills. That foundation set up the final display where Holsey watched SENAN personnel move through the dry-fire course without U.S. assistance, which was a benchmark Marine leaders said shows the training was successful.

“We ran through the Marine Corps IMTP program which is a marksmanship program used to teach Marines different drills that are statistically proven in combat situations to help with the proficiency of marksmanship,” said1st Lt. Dyce Duckworth, a platoon commander from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines. “We've worked through multiple days of marksmanship training and exercises to get them to a level of proficiency. We did a lot of physical exercises prior to shooting to show them that fatigue is going to manipulate your shooting.”

Gunnery Sgt. Jeffery Salois, an operations chief with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, said the goal was repetition under stress.

“We can both leave this with not only more trust and confidence in each other, but better relations,” said Salois

Panamanian officers agreed.

“My experience today was very rewarding. I have learned so many things. They have provided excellent training,” said Lt. David Barria, a SENAN officer. “We are grateful for everything we have been taught.”

“This experience strengthens the tactical and operational capabilities of all the units that are part of our nation’s force. Through the knowledge we have gained, we have strengthened and increased our capabilities,” said Lt. Jesús Chen, a SENAN officer. “In this way, we hope to strengthen and increase the synergy we maintain with the United States and for our bonds to continue to grow stronger.”

U.S. Marines noticed the same effect.

“I’ve seen a gradual change in mutual understanding and camaraderie,” said Sgt. Clayton McDonald Jr., a squad leader with Golf Company.

The partnership began in April with bilateral events aimed at fostering positive relations. Completing this second cycle builds on previous work and sets the stage for a third training phase later this year.

By blending marksmanship fundamentals with demanding field instruction, Panama Presence 25 continues to build cohesiveness and regional readiness, enhancing security cooperation between U.S. Marines and Panama’s forces.