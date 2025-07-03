NORAD RESPONDS TO AIRSPACE VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, Detachment 1, intercepted a simulated Temporary Flight Restriction violator during a demonstration near Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 26, 2025. The exercise, coordinated with a Civil Air Patrol Cessna, highlighted the importance of TFR compliance and the teamwork and precision of NORAD pilots tasked with protecting North American airspace. see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – A North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey. This intercept followed three earlier TFR violations and preceded one additional violation later in the day, bringing the total to five unauthorized incursions into restricted airspace.

The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 2:39 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. NORAD aircraft conducted a headbutt maneuver to gain the civilian pilot’s attention, and the aircraft was safely escorted out of the area.

General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246 and 2247.

Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

